Scotiabank Cuts Exchange Income (TSE:EIF) Price Target to C$64.00

Exchange Income (TSE:EIF – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by analysts at Scotiabank from C$65.00 to C$64.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday,BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 27.87% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. National Bankshares upped their target price on Exchange Income from C$61.00 to C$68.00 in a report on Monday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Exchange Income from C$65.00 to C$71.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Exchange Income from C$70.00 to C$72.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. CIBC boosted their price target on Exchange Income from C$66.00 to C$69.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Ventum Financial set a C$74.00 target price on shares of Exchange Income and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$69.00.

EIF stock traded down C$0.40 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$50.05. The company had a trading volume of 62,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,670. Exchange Income has a 1 year low of C$43.08 and a 1 year high of C$59.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 173.72, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 2.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$55.16 and a 200-day moving average price of C$53.55.

Exchange Income Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in aerospace and aviation services and equipment, and manufacturing businesses worldwide. The company Aerospace & Aviation, and Manufacturing segments. The Aerospace & Aviation segment offers fixed wing and rotary wing, medevac, passenger, charter, freight, and auxiliary services; and operates two flight schools and trains pilots.

