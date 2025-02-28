WSP Global (TSE:WSP) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Canaccord Genuity Group Analyst Says

WSP Global (TSE:WSP – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity Group from C$290.00 to C$305.00 in a research report issued on Friday,BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 18.06% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on WSP. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of WSP Global from C$270.00 to C$310.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. TD Securities increased their target price on WSP Global from C$300.00 to C$305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on WSP Global from C$295.00 to C$310.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of WSP Global from C$261.00 to C$279.00 in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, CIBC increased their price objective on shares of WSP Global from C$293.00 to C$295.00 in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, WSP Global currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$284.83.
WSP Global Inc operates as a professional services consulting firm in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Australia, and internationally. It advises, plans, designs, and manages projects for rail, transit, aviation, highways, bridges, tunnels, water, maritime, and urban infrastructure for public and private clients, construction contractors, and other partners.
