Deutsche Börse (ETR:DB1) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Deutsche Börse AG (ETR:DB1 – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €218.65 ($227.76) and traded as high as €252.50 ($263.02). Deutsche Börse shares last traded at €252.00 ($262.50), with a volume of 298,390 shares trading hands.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €233.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is €218.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.59 billion, a PE ratio of 16.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.60.

Deutsche Börse AG operates as an exchange organization in Europe, America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through four segments: Data & Analytics; Trading & Clearing; Fund Services; and Securities Services. It engages in the trading of derivatives, electricity and gas products, emission rights, foreign exchange, and commodity products; operating EEX and 360T over the counter trading platform for financial instruments, such as foreign exchange, money market, and interest rate products; and operating as a central counterparty.

