Argyle Capital Management LLC Has $2.15 Million Holdings in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Argyle Capital Management LLC boosted its position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,149 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 812 shares during the period. Argyle Capital Management LLC’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $2,146,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DD. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 431.6% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,058,446 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $80,707,000 after purchasing an additional 859,333 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,410,485 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $556,751,000 after buying an additional 570,703 shares in the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,810,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 48.3% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,415,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $126,171,000 after acquiring an additional 461,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 164.9% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 718,019 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $63,983,000 after acquiring an additional 446,948 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on DD. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $107.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $104.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Citigroup increased their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $104.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.17.

DuPont de Nemours Stock Down 0.5 %

DuPont de Nemours stock opened at $81.07 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $77.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a twelve month low of $68.21 and a twelve month high of $90.06. The company has a market capitalization of $33.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.34.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The basic materials company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.15. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 7.12% and a net margin of 5.47%. As a group, equities analysts predict that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

DuPont de Nemours Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. This is a positive change from DuPont de Nemours’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 91.02%.

DuPont de Nemours Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

