DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM) Issues FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 4.050-4.450 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 4.490. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on DT Midstream from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on DT Midstream from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on DT Midstream from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on DT Midstream from $74.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on DT Midstream from $106.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.11.

Shares of NYSE DTM traded up $3.28 during trading on Friday, hitting $96.21. The company had a trading volume of 499,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 967,677. The company has a market cap of $9.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.30 and a beta of 0.79. DT Midstream has a 52 week low of $57.12 and a 52 week high of $114.50. The business’s 50-day moving average is $102.73 and its 200 day moving average is $92.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.82 per share. This is an increase from DT Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 17th. DT Midstream’s payout ratio is 71.53%.

DT Midstream, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Gathering. The Pipeline segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines, storage systems, and natural gas gathering lateral pipelines.

