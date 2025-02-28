SpareBank 1 SMN (OTCMKTS:SRMGF) Short Interest Update

SpareBank 1 SMN (OTCMKTS:SRMGF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, an increase of 500.0% from the January 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
SpareBank 1 SMN Price Performance
OTCMKTS:SRMGF remained flat at $12.43 during trading hours on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.37. SpareBank 1 SMN has a 1-year low of $12.43 and a 1-year high of $12.43.
SpareBank 1 SMN Company Profile
