Short Interest in Swiss Life Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SZLMY) Decreases By 62.9%

Swiss Life Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SZLMY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a decline of 62.9% from the January 31st total of 9,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Swiss Life Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of SZLMY traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $43.99. 1,528 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,751. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.69. Swiss Life has a 52-week low of $32.94 and a 52-week high of $44.00.

Swiss Life Company Profile

Swiss Life Holding AG provides life, pensions, and financial solutions for private and corporate clients. It operates through Switzerland, France, Germany, International, Asset Managers, and Other segments. The company offers a range of life, pension, health, annuity, and investment-type policies to groups and individuals, as well as disability coverage.

