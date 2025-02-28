Short Interest in Swiss Life Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SZLMY) Decreases By 62.9%

Swiss Life Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SZLMY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a decline of 62.9% from the January 31st total of 9,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Swiss Life Trading Down 0.0 %
Shares of SZLMY traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $43.99. 1,528 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,751. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.69. Swiss Life has a 52-week low of $32.94 and a 52-week high of $44.00.
Swiss Life Company Profile
