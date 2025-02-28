Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited (NYSE:BEDU) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited (NYSE:BEDU – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a drop of 83.3% from the January 31st total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Bright Scholar Education Stock Performance

BEDU stock opened at $1.60 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $47.57 million, a PE ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 0.41. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.85. Bright Scholar Education has a one year low of $1.35 and a one year high of $3.23.

Bright Scholar Education (NYSE:BEDU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 24th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter. Bright Scholar Education had a negative net margin of 55.92% and a negative return on equity of 0.35%.

About Bright Scholar Education

Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited, an education service provider, operates and provides K-12 schools and complementary education services in China, Hong Kong, Canada, the United States, and the United Kingdom. The company operates in three segments: Overseas Schools; Complementary Education Services; and Domestic Kindergartens and K-12 Operation Services.

