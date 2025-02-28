Kovack Advisors Inc. Cuts Holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ)

Kovack Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Free Report) by 22.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 22,475 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,505 shares during the quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $1,267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 61.9% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 12,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $722,000 after buying an additional 4,895 shares during the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 37.5% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 14.4% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 23,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,297,000 after purchasing an additional 2,966 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 781.5% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 378,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,844,000 after purchasing an additional 335,448 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:JEPQ opened at $55.13 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.70 billion, a PE ratio of 33.40 and a beta of -0.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $57.28 and its 200 day moving average is $55.82. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.67 and a fifty-two week high of $58.54.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were paid a $0.4502 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd.

The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.

