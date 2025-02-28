Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) Shares Sold by Kovack Advisors Inc.

Kovack Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 16.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 20,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,057 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $1,106,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of O. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its position in Realty Income by 75.4% in the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 491 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Sierra Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Realty Income by 133.3% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC now owns 525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. BankPlus Trust Department acquired a new position in shares of Realty Income in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Realty Income by 306.5% during the 4th quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 752 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the period. 70.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Realty Income alerts:

Realty Income Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:O opened at $56.59 on Friday. Realty Income Co. has a 52 week low of $50.65 and a 52 week high of $64.88. The company’s 50 day moving average is $54.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.97. The company has a market cap of $49.52 billion, a PE ratio of 53.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Realty Income Increases Dividend

Realty Income ( NYSE:O Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by ($0.01). Realty Income had a return on equity of 2.35% and a net margin of 17.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Equities analysts predict that Realty Income Co. will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a mar 25 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.268 per share. This is a boost from Realty Income’s previous mar 25 dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd. This represents a yield of 5.7%. Realty Income’s payout ratio is presently 327.55%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Scotiabank cut their target price on Realty Income from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. BNP Paribas downgraded Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Mizuho lowered their target price on Realty Income from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Realty Income from $70.00 to $66.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.96.

View Our Latest Analysis on O

About Realty Income

(Free Report)

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust (“REIT”), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding O? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.