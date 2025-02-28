Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Has $10.69 Million Stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,230 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,025 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $10,686,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Berbice Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 811.1% in the fourth quarter. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 82 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Fortitude Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 112.8% in the fourth quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 83 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new stake in CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Bank of Jackson Hole Trust acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on CrowdStrike from $400.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $430.00 price target (up from $390.00) on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $365.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $385.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $315.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $388.70.

CrowdStrike Stock Performance

NASDAQ CRWD opened at $380.24 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $93.66 billion, a PE ratio of 745.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $200.81 and a 52-week high of $455.59. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $386.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $333.85.

Insider Activity

In other CrowdStrike news, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.67, for a total value of $1,802,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 94,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,459,423.38. This trade represents a 4.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 18,071 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $359.70, for a total value of $6,500,138.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,159,935 shares in the company, valued at $776,928,619.50. This represents a 0.83 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 106,565 shares of company stock valued at $40,570,629 in the last three months. Company insiders own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

