Private Trust Co. NA Has $2.65 Million Position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 77,618 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 994 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $2,649,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SPDW. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 31,712,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,117,852,000 after acquiring an additional 1,848,371 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 5,259,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,558,000 after purchasing an additional 441,484 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 4,405,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,349,000 after purchasing an additional 36,229 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 3,628,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,843,000 after buying an additional 355,068 shares during the period. Finally, Life Planning Partners Inc raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 3,313.0% during the fourth quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc now owns 2,971,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,414,000 after buying an additional 2,884,331 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPDW stock opened at $36.42 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $35.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.92. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 52-week low of $33.11 and a 52-week high of $38.00. The stock has a market cap of $23.30 billion, a PE ratio of 16.66 and a beta of 0.91.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

