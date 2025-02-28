Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Has $5.19 Million Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 117,757 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,083 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for approximately 0.7% of Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $5,186,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VWO. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.6% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 167,332 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,007,000 after purchasing an additional 4,175 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 17.9% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 228,623 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,940,000 after acquiring an additional 34,783 shares during the period. Stephenson & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. Stephenson & Company Inc. now owns 99,626 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,767,000 after acquiring an additional 1,482 shares during the period. Fiducient Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 22.2% in the third quarter. Fiducient Advisors LLC now owns 112,230 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,370,000 after acquiring an additional 20,411 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at about $215,000.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $45.30 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $44.58 and a 200-day moving average of $45.52. The stock has a market cap of $116.87 billion, a PE ratio of 14.62 and a beta of 0.68. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $40.72 and a 52-week high of $49.57.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

