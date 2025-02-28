Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VTWG) Shares Purchased by Parkside Financial Bank & Trust

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VTWG – Free Report) by 9.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,964 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 709 shares during the quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $1,674,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wrapmanager Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $406,000. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $515,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 2,665.6% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares during the period. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 40,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,433,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 32.4% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period.

Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:VTWG opened at $199.66 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $213.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $211.48. Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $177.04 and a 52 week high of $231.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $968.35 million, a P/E ratio of 22.72 and a beta of 1.15.

Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF Announces Dividend

Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were paid a $0.4069 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

The Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF (VTWG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap growth stocks. Holdings are selected and weighted based on EPS growth estimates and historical sales growth. VTWG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

