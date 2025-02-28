FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co Sells 292 Shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co lowered its holdings in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report) by 21.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,098 shares of the online travel company’s stock after selling 292 shares during the quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EXPE. SRH Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Expedia Group during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Grove Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Expedia Group by 676.2% during the fourth quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 163 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 709.8% in the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 332 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new position in shares of Expedia Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Expedia Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Expedia Group

In other news, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.70, for a total transaction of $1,028,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 74,502 shares in the company, valued at $15,325,061.40. This trade represents a 6.29 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.79, for a total transaction of $1,697,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 158,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,912,563.95. The trade was a 5.93 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 25,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,577,900. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Expedia Group Stock Performance

EXPE opened at $193.55 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $186.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $167.98. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $107.25 and a 1 year high of $207.73. The stock has a market cap of $24.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The online travel company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by ($0.22). Expedia Group had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 52.41%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 12.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Expedia Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 6th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. This is an increase from Expedia Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Expedia Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.68%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on EXPE shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Expedia Group from $200.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Expedia Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Expedia Group from $208.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Nineteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Expedia Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.64.

Expedia Group Profile

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through B2C, B2B, and trivago segments. Its B2C segment includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand offers various travel products and services; Hotels.com for lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, Wotif Group, ebookers, CheapTickets, Hotwire.com and CarRentals.com.

