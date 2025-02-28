Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Purchases 38,851 Shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) by 109.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 74,499 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,851 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $8,585,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Dell Technologies by 92.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,767,011 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,513,401,000 after purchasing an additional 6,131,507 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 71.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,317,829 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $746,596,000 after buying an additional 2,641,456 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB boosted its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 803.6% during the 4th quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 1,901,112 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $219,084,000 after acquiring an additional 1,690,709 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 63.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,931,240 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $337,796,000 after acquiring an additional 1,139,318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Dell Technologies by 5,047.4% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,021,971 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $131,170,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002,117 shares during the period. 76.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Dell Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on DELL shares. OTR Global raised shares of Dell Technologies from a “negative” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Dell Technologies from $156.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Dell Technologies from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $145.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Iv (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 499,045 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.73, for a total value of $59,750,657.85. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 810,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $97,059,962.61. This trade represents a 38.10 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Yvonne Mcgill sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.82, for a total transaction of $1,006,560.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 228,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,739,678.58. This represents a 3.38 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 937,407 shares of company stock worth $114,418,186. Insiders own 46.70% of the company’s stock.

Dell Technologies Stock Down 6.9 %

DELL opened at $107.63 on Friday. Dell Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $86.93 and a twelve month high of $179.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $112.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $118.12.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The technology company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.32. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 4.36% and a negative return on equity of 191.91%. The business had revenue of $24.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dell Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 22nd were issued a $0.445 dividend. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 22nd. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.45%.

About Dell Technologies

(Free Report)

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DELL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dell Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dell Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.