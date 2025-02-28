Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Increases Stock Position in iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:SMLF)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:SMLF – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,084 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF were worth $2,436,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF by 126.2% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF by 7,494.4% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349 shares during the period. S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $97,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $125,000. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $200,000.

iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF Trading Down 1.8 %

NYSEARCA:SMLF opened at $65.82 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $69.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.11. iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $58.48 and a 12 month high of $74.69. The stock has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.64 and a beta of 1.13.

iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Multifactor ETF (SMLF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the STOXX U.S. SmallCap Equity Factor index. The fund tracks an index of small-cap US equities. Stocks are selected and weighted to increase exposure to four factors (quality, value, momentum, and low volatility).

