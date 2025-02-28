First American Bank Cuts Stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO)

First American Bank cut its holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO – Free Report) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,119 shares of the company’s stock after selling 296 shares during the period. First American Bank’s holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF were worth $2,558,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 50.6% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 20.3% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 616 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. William Howard & Co Financial Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $209,000.

VIOO stock opened at $101.97 on Friday. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF has a 12 month low of $93.54 and a 12 month high of $119.04. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $107.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.31. The stock has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of 17.06 and a beta of 1.14.

About Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF

The Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (VIOO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 600 small-cap US stocks selected by an S&P Committee. VIOO was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

