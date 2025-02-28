Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Lowers Position in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd cut its stake in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Free Report) by 52.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 20,893 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 22,832 shares during the quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $914,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CFG. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new stake in Citizens Financial Group in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 94.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CFG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $48.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price (up from $55.00) on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Compass Point lifted their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $45.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Citizens Financial Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.00.

Citizens Financial Group Stock Up 0.4 %

CFG opened at $45.15 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $45.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.09. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.54 and a twelve month high of $49.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.90, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.10.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 17th. The bank reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.02. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 12.21% and a return on equity of 6.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Citizens Financial Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 31st. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.72%. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.45%.

Citizens Financial Group Company Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

Featured Stories

