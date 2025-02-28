Canaccord Genuity Group Reiterates Buy Rating for Jamf (NASDAQ:JAMF)

Jamf (NASDAQ:JAMF – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group in a research report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 42.57% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also commented on JAMF. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Jamf from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Jamf in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Jamf from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Jamf in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Jamf from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.80.

Get Jamf alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on JAMF

Jamf Price Performance

Insider Buying and Selling

Shares of Jamf stock opened at $14.73 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.03. Jamf has a one year low of $13.40 and a one year high of $21.41.

In other Jamf news, CAO Anthony Grabenau sold 3,706 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.13, for a total value of $52,365.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 33,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $473,058.27. This represents a 9.97 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Jamf

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Jamf by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,845,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,375,000 after acquiring an additional 841,239 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Jamf by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,756,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,030,000 after purchasing an additional 114,036 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in Jamf by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,434,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,211,000 after buying an additional 409,531 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Jamf by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,081,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,242,000 after buying an additional 167,909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Jamf by 8.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,751,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,391,000 after buying an additional 134,314 shares in the last quarter. 93.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Jamf

(Get Free Report)

Jamf Holding Corp. offers a cloud software platform for Apple infrastructure and security platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, India, and Africa. Its products include Jamf Pro, an Apple ecosystem management software solution for IT environments; Jamf Now, a pay-as-you-go Apple device management software solution for small-to-medium-sized businesses; Jamf School, an apple mobile device management for schools; and Jamf Connect, a ZTNA solution that replaces legacy conditional access and VPN technology.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Jamf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jamf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.