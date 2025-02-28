Venture Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:VEMLY) Short Interest Down 83.3% in February

Venture Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:VEMLY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 83.3% from the January 31st total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Venture Stock Up 4.1 %

OTCMKTS:VEMLY opened at $49.13 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $47.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.78. Venture has a 52-week low of $44.06 and a 52-week high of $57.63.

About Venture

Venture Corporation Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions, products, and services in Singapore, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through Advanced Manufacturing and Design Solutions, and Technology Products and Design Solutions segments. It engages in the design, manufacture, assemble, installation, and distribution of electronic, and other computer products and peripherals; manufacture and sale of terminal units; development and marketing of colour imaging products for label printing; and research and development of biotechnology, life, and medical science products, as well as engages in repair of engineering and scientific instruments.

