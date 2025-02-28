Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG) Shares Sold by Gulf International Bank UK Ltd

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd trimmed its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG – Free Report) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 18,225 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 961 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $3,916,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 170.5% during the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 119 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Adirondack Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. City Holding Co. acquired a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 53.3% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 368 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. 87.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:LNG opened at $219.85 on Friday. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $152.31 and a 12-month high of $257.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $223.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $204.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. The firm has a market cap of $49.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.45 and a beta of 0.98.

Cheniere Energy ( NYSE:LNG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The energy company reported $4.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $1.59. Cheniere Energy had a net margin of 20.71% and a return on equity of 37.19%. The business had revenue of $4.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.44 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 11.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.05%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on LNG shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $237.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $213.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. UBS Group increased their target price on Cheniere Energy from $232.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Cheniere Energy from $195.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $242.00 to $247.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $235.75.

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal with several interstate and intrastate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

