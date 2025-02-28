FY2025 Earnings Estimate for OTCMKTS:NTIOF Issued By Cormark

National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Cormark dropped their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for National Bank of Canada in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, February 27th. Cormark analyst L. Persaud now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $7.41 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $7.48. Cormark has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for National Bank of Canada’s current full-year earnings is $7.63 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for National Bank of Canada’s FY2026 earnings at $8.09 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on NTIOF. Barclays lowered National Bank of Canada from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Cibc World Mkts cut shares of National Bank of Canada from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:NTIOF opened at $82.91 on Friday. National Bank of Canada has a 12-month low of $76.77 and a 12-month high of $100.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $89.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 1.07.

National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.05. National Bank of Canada had a net margin of 24.65% and a return on equity of 17.21%.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Saturday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.8104 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.53%. This is an increase from National Bank of Canada’s previous dividend of $0.81. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. National Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is 41.02%.

National Bank of Canada provides financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional clients, and governments in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International. The Personal and Commercial segment offers personal banking services, including transaction solutions, mortgage loans and home equity lines of credit, consumer loans, payment solutions, and savings and investment solutions; various insurance products; and commercial banking services, such as credit, and deposit, investment solutions, international trade, foreign exchange transactions, payroll, cash management, insurance, electronic transactions, and complimentary services.

