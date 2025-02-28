Veridan Wealth LLC Makes New Investment in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Veridan Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 165,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,169,000. Schwab International Equity ETF makes up 1.5% of Veridan Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHF. Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 101.4% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 15,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 8,049 shares in the last quarter. Bush Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. Bush Investment Group LLC now owns 408,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,799,000 after buying an additional 4,170 shares during the period. Tudor Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the third quarter worth about $5,570,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 654,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,894,000 after buying an additional 99,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 106.6% in the 4th quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 13,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 7,102 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab International Equity ETF Trading Down 1.2 %

NYSEARCA SCHF opened at $19.78 on Friday. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $18.12 and a 12 month high of $20.82. The stock has a market cap of $42.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.87 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.58.

Schwab International Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

