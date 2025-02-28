New York Life Investment Management LLC Sells 884 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

New York Life Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 197,281 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 884 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $8,558,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. grew its holdings in Truist Financial by 48.7% during the fourth quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 2,963 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 971 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,511,299 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $64,638,000 after buying an additional 50,637 shares during the last quarter. Cadence Bank grew its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 101.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 185,184 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,920,000 after acquiring an additional 93,322 shares during the period. Country Club Bank grew its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 719.8% during the 4th quarter. Country Club Bank now owns 45,499 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,973,000 after acquiring an additional 39,949 shares during the period. Finally, David Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Truist Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $2,354,000. 71.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on TFC shares. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Truist Financial from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Truist Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.79.

Truist Financial Stock Performance

Truist Financial stock opened at $45.75 on Friday. Truist Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $34.51 and a fifty-two week high of $49.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $45.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.58. The stock has a market cap of $60.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The insurance provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.03. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 9.32% and a net margin of 15.59%. The firm had revenue of $5.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Truist Financial Co. will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Truist Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.46%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Truist Financial

In other Truist Financial news, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 4,966 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total value of $229,429.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $519,565.20. The trade was a 30.63 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

