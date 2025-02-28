Advisor OS LLC Has $314,000 Stock Holdings in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT)

Advisor OS LLC lifted its position in shares of Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) by 17.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,766 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the quarter. Advisor OS LLC’s holdings in Vertiv were worth $314,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC grew its stake in Vertiv by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 5,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $653,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in Vertiv in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $170,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in Vertiv by 250.6% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 49,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,643,000 after acquiring an additional 35,502 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Vertiv by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,357,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,824,000 after buying an additional 103,270 shares during the period. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC boosted its stake in Vertiv by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC now owns 8,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $935,000 after acquiring an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Vertiv stock opened at $92.18 on Friday. Vertiv Holdings Co has a 1 year low of $62.40 and a 1 year high of $155.84. The firm has a market cap of $34.60 billion, a PE ratio of 72.02, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $118.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.12.

Vertiv ( NYSE:VRT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.15. Vertiv had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 61.41%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on VRT shares. Fox Advisors started coverage on shares of Vertiv in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Vertiv in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $155.00 price objective on the stock. Melius Research reissued a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Vertiv in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Melius downgraded shares of Vertiv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $138.57.

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

