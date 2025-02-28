5,046 Shares in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) Acquired by Illumine Investment Management LLC

Illumine Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 5,046 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $997,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TSM. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $299,000. Hosking Partners LLP grew its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 253,049 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $49,975,000 after buying an additional 22,686 shares in the last quarter. Fielder Capital Group LLC increased its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Fielder Capital Group LLC now owns 3,311 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $654,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Verus Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,446 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $878,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the period. Finally, Linscomb Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the fourth quarter worth approximately $224,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on TSM shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $220.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Performance

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock opened at $181.64 on Friday. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 1 year low of $125.78 and a 1 year high of $226.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.30. The company has a market capitalization of $942.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50 day moving average of $205.09 and a 200-day moving average of $191.37.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The semiconductor company reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.08. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 40.51% and a return on equity of 30.47%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 9.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 12th will be paid a $0.6855 dividend. This is a boost from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 12th. This represents a $2.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.11%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

