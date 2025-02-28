What is William Blair’s Estimate for GSHD FY2025 Earnings?

Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD – Free Report) – Stock analysts at William Blair boosted their FY2025 EPS estimates for Goosehead Insurance in a research report issued on Tuesday, February 25th. William Blair analyst A. Klauber now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.86 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.67. The consensus estimate for Goosehead Insurance’s current full-year earnings is $0.83 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Goosehead Insurance’s FY2026 earnings at $1.39 EPS.

GSHD has been the topic of several other reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on Goosehead Insurance from $110.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price (up from $80.00) on shares of Goosehead Insurance in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $94.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.10.

Goosehead Insurance Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GSHD opened at $121.60 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 168.89, a PEG ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.70, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. Goosehead Insurance has a 12 month low of $50.47 and a 12 month high of $130.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $108.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.27.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Goosehead Insurance

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in Goosehead Insurance during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 567.6% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in Goosehead Insurance during the third quarter valued at $63,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Goosehead Insurance in the 4th quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Goosehead Insurance by 462.7% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 619 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the period.

Goosehead Insurance Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 21st were issued a dividend of $5.91 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 21st. This is a positive change from Goosehead Insurance’s previous dividend of $1.63. Goosehead Insurance’s payout ratio is currently 638.89%.

Goosehead Insurance Company Profile

Goosehead Insurance, Inc operates as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that engages in the provision of personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company offers homeowner’s, automotive, dwelling property, flood, wind, earthquake, excess liability or umbrella, motorcycle, recreational vehicle, general liability, property, and life insurance products and services.

