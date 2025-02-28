Illumine Investment Management LLC Makes New $436,000 Investment in Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO)

Illumine Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 16,831 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $436,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Byrne Asset Management LLC grew its position in Consolidated Water by 59.3% during the 4th quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 1,720 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Consolidated Water by 643.4% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,349 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 2,033 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Consolidated Water by 37.4% during the 4th quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 2,634 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Consolidated Water by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,479 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments Inc lifted its stake in Consolidated Water by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 12,281 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 1,639 shares in the last quarter. 55.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Frederick W. Mctaggart sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $56,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 271,995 shares in the company, valued at $7,615,860. This trade represents a 0.73 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Consolidated Water stock opened at $27.32 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $432.61 million, a PE ratio of 16.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.22. Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. has a twelve month low of $23.55 and a twelve month high of $33.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $26.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.98.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 1st. Consolidated Water’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.16%.

Consolidated Water Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, constructs, manages, and operates water production and water treatment plants primarily in the Cayman Islands, the Bahamas, and the United States. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Bulk, Services, and Manufacturing.

