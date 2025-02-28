Hammerson (LON:HMSO) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Hammerson (LON:HMSO – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported GBX 19.90 ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Hammerson had a negative net margin of 346.30% and a negative return on equity of 25.94%.
Hammerson Price Performance
HMSO opened at GBX 274.20 ($3.46) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 10.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.77. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 281.41 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 225.85. Hammerson has a 52-week low of GBX 246.20 ($3.10) and a 52-week high of GBX 325 ($4.10). The stock has a market cap of £1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.02, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 2.30.
Hammerson Company Profile
