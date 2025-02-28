Hammerson (LON:HMSO) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Hammerson (LON:HMSO – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported GBX 19.90 ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Hammerson had a negative net margin of 346.30% and a negative return on equity of 25.94%.

Hammerson Price Performance

HMSO opened at GBX 274.20 ($3.46) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 10.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.77. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 281.41 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 225.85. Hammerson has a 52-week low of GBX 246.20 ($3.10) and a 52-week high of GBX 325 ($4.10). The stock has a market cap of £1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.02, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 2.30.

Hammerson Company Profile

Hammerson is a cities business. An owner, operator and developer of prime urban real estate, with a portfolio value of £4.7billion (as at 30 June 2023), in some of the fastest growing cities in the UK, Ireland and France. Our portfolio and adjacent lands leverage our experience and capabilities to create and manage exceptional city centre destinations with the opportunity to drive value and reshape entire neighbourhoods.

