Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Boosts Stock Position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. lifted its stake in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 101,300 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $21,055,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. New York Life Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 39,773 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $8,267,000 after buying an additional 821 shares during the period. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. now owns 40,413 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $8,400,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the period. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,373 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,474,283 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $306,430,000 after purchasing an additional 85,733 shares during the period. Finally, CWS Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. CWS Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,402 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on NXPI. Susquehanna reduced their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Mizuho lifted their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Morgan Stanley upgraded NXP Semiconductors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $231.00 to $257.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $370.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NXP Semiconductors has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $267.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:NXPI opened at $216.87 on Friday. NXP Semiconductors has a 1-year low of $198.21 and a 1-year high of $296.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market cap of $55.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $215.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $227.67.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

