Dynasty Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Dynasty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 20,453 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 866 shares during the quarter. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $2,462,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 457.5% during the 3rd quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Dunhill Financial LLC increased its holdings in Philip Morris International by 203.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Sierra Ocean LLC purchased a new position in Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC grew its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 55.5% in the fourth quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PM opened at $153.95 on Friday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12-month low of $87.82 and a 12-month high of $158.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $239.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $132.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $127.47.

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.06. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 7.89% and a negative return on equity of 120.08%. Equities research analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 26th were given a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 26th. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 119.73%.

In other Philip Morris International news, SVP Yann Guerin sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.28, for a total value of $378,200.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 30,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,584,994.24. The trade was a 7.62 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Reginaldo Dobrowolski sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.88, for a total value of $749,400.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,117,354.12. This represents a 19.38 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 128,143 shares of company stock worth $19,092,846. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

PM has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. UBS Group raised their target price on Philip Morris International from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Philip Morris International in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Barclays raised their price objective on Philip Morris International from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Philip Morris International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $144.56.

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

