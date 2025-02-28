Private Trust Co. NA Raises Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 15,904 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for 0.9% of Private Trust Co. NA’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $8,569,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 22,099.4% in the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 36,046,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,422,195,000 after acquiring an additional 35,884,088 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,924,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,624,419,000 after buying an additional 2,879,321 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 62,488.2% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 10,009,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,393,342,000 after purchasing an additional 9,993,736 shares during the period. Kedalion Capital Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,424,795,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 3,474,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,833,375,000 after purchasing an additional 21,745 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $537.97 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.43 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.67 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $550.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $537.39. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $453.90 and a 12-month high of $563.92.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

