Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.01, Zacks reports. Essential Utilities had a return on equity of 7.89% and a net margin of 27.84%. The business had revenue of $604.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $698.77 million. Essential Utilities updated its FY 2025 guidance to 2.070-2.110 EPS.
Essential Utilities Stock Up 1.3 %
Shares of NYSE:WTRG opened at $38.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.86. Essential Utilities has a 1 year low of $33.18 and a 1 year high of $41.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.45 billion, a PE ratio of 18.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.87.
Essential Utilities Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 13th will be given a $0.3255 dividend. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 13th. Essential Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.00%.
About Essential Utilities
Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas segments. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contract with municipal authorities and other parties.
