Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) Stock Position Increased by Dynasty Wealth Management LLC

Dynasty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 21,986 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the quarter. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $1,776,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 1,390.5% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,180,258 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $95,330,000 after acquiring an additional 1,101,072 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 1,304.8% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 605,237 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $48,927,000 after buying an additional 562,154 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 13.8% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,433,946 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $371,343,000 after acquiring an additional 538,514 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 89.1% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 630,999 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $52,846,000 after purchasing an additional 297,266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,137,915 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $91,909,000 after purchasing an additional 222,435 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Fidelity National Information Services alerts:

Fidelity National Information Services Stock Up 0.5 %

FIS opened at $69.25 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $77.69 and a 200-day moving average of $82.33. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.38 and a fifty-two week high of $91.98. The company has a market capitalization of $36.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Fidelity National Information Services Increases Dividend

Fidelity National Information Services ( NYSE:FIS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The information technology services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.05. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 17.30% and a net margin of 14.54%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a boost from Fidelity National Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 11th. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is 61.30%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on FIS shares. Barclays dropped their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $102.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $94.00 to $81.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Susquehanna lowered Fidelity National Information Services from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $103.00 to $81.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $115.00 to $101.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fidelity National Information Services presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.43.

View Our Latest Research Report on FIS

Insider Activity at Fidelity National Information Services

In other news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein bought 701 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $79.97 per share, for a total transaction of $56,058.97. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 11,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $887,507.06. This represents a 6.74 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology solutions for financial institutions, businesses, and developers worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Capital Market Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. The company provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; card and retail payment; electronic funds transfer and network; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.