Generali Investments Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych Sells 4,500 Shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

Generali Investments Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych trimmed its position in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) by 20.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 17,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,500 shares during the quarter. Generali Investments Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $180,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Golden State Equity Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 16,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares in the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lifted its holdings in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 9,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101 shares in the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 14,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 2.4% in the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 55,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 1,286 shares in the last quarter. 59.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Warner Bros. Discovery alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays boosted their price target on Warner Bros. Discovery from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Warner Bros. Discovery from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Warner Bros. Discovery from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Guggenheim lifted their target price on Warner Bros. Discovery from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Warner Bros. Discovery from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Warner Bros. Discovery presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.76.

Insider Activity at Warner Bros. Discovery

In related news, insider Savalle Sims sold 169,436 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.36, for a total value of $2,094,228.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 599,317 shares in the company, valued at $7,407,558.12. This represents a 22.04 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Warner Bros. Discovery Stock Up 4.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:WBD opened at $11.00 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.31 and a 200-day moving average of $9.20. The company has a market capitalization of $26.98 billion, a PE ratio of -2.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.64 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.64 and a 52-week high of $12.70.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $10.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.16 billion. Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative return on equity of 27.56% and a negative net margin of 28.34%. On average, equities analysts predict that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Warner Bros. Discovery

(Free Report)

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to its networks and third parties and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Warner Bros. Discovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warner Bros. Discovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.