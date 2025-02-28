Edenred SE (OTCMKTS:EDNMY) Short Interest Update

Edenred SE (OTCMKTS:EDNMY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, an increase of 700.0% from the January 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Edenred Trading Up 1.3 %

OTCMKTS EDNMY traded up $0.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $15.90. 4,737 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,822. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.28. Edenred has a 12-month low of $14.00 and a 12-month high of $27.70.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Barclays downgraded shares of Edenred from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 26th.

About Edenred

Edenred SE provides digital platform for services and payments for companies, employees, and merchants worldwide. It offers employee benefit solutions, including Ticket Restaurant, a solution that allows employees to take time out for lunch at a partner merchant; Ticket Alimentación that allows users to pay for groceries in neighborhood stores and supermarkets; Ticket Regalo, a gift voucher; Ticket CESU, a human services solution; Ticket Plus Card, a solution that enables the purchase of staples, such as food and fuel; Ticket Welfare, which employees can use to pay for a range of services, such as access to sports facilities and solutions for their children’s educational needs; Ticket Guardería for companies without on-site daycare facilities; Childcare Vouchers; Ticket EcoCheque, a solutions that encourages purchase of environmentally friendly products; Ticket Kadeos Culture and Ticket Cultura that are solutions for cultural goods and services.

Further Reading

