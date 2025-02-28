Short Interest in Bunker Hill Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:BHLL) Rises By 654.4%

Bunker Hill Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:BHLL – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 59,600 shares, an increase of 654.4% from the January 31st total of 7,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 988,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Bunker Hill Mining Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of Bunker Hill Mining stock traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.14. 328,832 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 470,809. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.82 million, a PE ratio of -2.02 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.12 and a 200 day moving average of $0.11. Bunker Hill Mining has a fifty-two week low of $0.07 and a fifty-two week high of $0.19.

About Bunker Hill Mining

mining of mineral properties in Canada and the United States. It focuses on exploring for zinc, lead, and silver ores. Its flagship asset is the 100% owned Bunker Hill mine located in the Silver Valley, Idaho. The company was formerly known as Liberty Silver Corp. and changed its name to Bunker Hill Mining Corp.

