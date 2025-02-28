Mills Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 124 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Mills Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,676 shares of the company’s stock after selling 124 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for about 1.1% of Mills Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Mills Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,906,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VTI. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 28,506.5% in the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 15,408,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,465,407,000 after buying an additional 15,354,187 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,994,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,679,601,000 after acquiring an additional 242,536 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 27,589.5% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 10,742,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,113,345,000 after purchasing an additional 10,703,913 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,873,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,179,547,000 after purchasing an additional 39,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Life Planning Partners Inc grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 27,958.9% during the 4th quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc now owns 7,819,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,266,073,000 after purchasing an additional 7,791,301 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VTI opened at $288.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.41 trillion, a P/E ratio of 25.79 and a beta of 1.03. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $244.57 and a twelve month high of $303.39. The company has a 50 day moving average of $296.10 and a 200 day moving average of $289.18.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

