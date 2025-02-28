National Pension Service Has $71.48 Million Stock Holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

National Pension Service decreased its position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 28.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,220,144 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 2,894,908 shares during the period. National Pension Service’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $71,479,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in F. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 29.8% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,464,980 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $15,998,000 after buying an additional 336,720 shares in the last quarter. NCP Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 62.0% in the 4th quarter. NCP Inc. now owns 74,520 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $738,000 after buying an additional 28,528 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,394,681 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $46,408,000 after buying an additional 160,409 shares in the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,456,000. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 87.1% in the 4th quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 196,100 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,941,000 after buying an additional 91,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on F. BNP Paribas raised Ford Motor to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $9.00 in a report on Monday, December 16th. Wolfe Research reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Ford Motor from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on Ford Motor from $19.00 to $15.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ford Motor has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.89.

Ford Motor Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of F opened at $9.30 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.37, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.16. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.42. Ford Motor has a 52 week low of $9.10 and a 52 week high of $14.85.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.04. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 16.88% and a net margin of 3.18%. On average, analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.46%. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is 41.10%.

Ford Motor Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding F? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.