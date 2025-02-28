Prosperitas Financial LLC Buys 508 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Prosperitas Financial LLC increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,984 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up 5.7% of Prosperitas Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Prosperitas Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $11,307,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 51,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,897,000 after purchasing an additional 3,484 shares in the last quarter. Crown Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 28.4% during the 4th quarter. Crown Wealth Group LLC now owns 878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 22,099.4% during the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 36,046,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,422,195,000 after acquiring an additional 35,884,088 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 60,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,364,000 after acquiring an additional 2,970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP now owns 19,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,560,000 after acquiring an additional 1,410 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VOO opened at $537.97 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.43 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.67 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $550.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $537.39. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $453.90 and a 52 week high of $563.92.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

