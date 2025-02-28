Prosperitas Financial LLC Grows Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Prosperitas Financial LLC raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 32,149 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for approximately 1.7% of Prosperitas Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Prosperitas Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $3,264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 10,066.9% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 425,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after buying an additional 421,703 shares in the last quarter. Advyzon Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $420,000. River Street Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 17.5% in the third quarter. River Street Advisors LLC now owns 9,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $956,000 after buying an additional 1,483 shares in the last quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 367,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,319,000 after buying an additional 7,349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 104,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,760,000 after buying an additional 3,942 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IVW opened at $99.34 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $103.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.26. The company has a market cap of $55.43 billion, a PE ratio of 33.87 and a beta of 1.07. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $79.07 and a 52-week high of $107.14.

About iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

