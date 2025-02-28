Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) Shares Sold by Generali Investments Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych

Generali Investments Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych trimmed its position in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report) by 16.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,611 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,650 shares during the quarter. Take-Two Interactive Software comprises 2.0% of Generali Investments Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Generali Investments Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $3,426,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 87.0% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Friedenthal Financial acquired a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 24.2% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. 95.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTWO opened at $208.21 on Friday. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 52 week low of $135.24 and a 52 week high of $218.75. The company’s 50 day moving average is $192.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $174.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $36.75 billion, a PE ratio of -9.76, a P/E/G ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 0.89.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $176.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $240.00 price objective (up from $190.00) on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $220.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $175.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Monday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $210.55.

In related news, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 777 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.64, for a total value of $145,796.28. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 149,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,029,475.56. This trade represents a 0.52 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, LA Noire, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names, as well as other franchises.

