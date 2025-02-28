Prosperitas Financial LLC Makes New Investment in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN)

Prosperitas Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 5,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,019,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bamco Inc. NY raised its stake in Vail Resorts by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 5,185,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $903,717,000 after buying an additional 136,328 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 3.6% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,154,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,263,000 after purchasing an additional 40,643 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 686,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,734,000 after purchasing an additional 51,438 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 1.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 649,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,252,000 after acquiring an additional 8,422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Vail Resorts by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 416,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,089,000 after acquiring an additional 48,721 shares in the last quarter. 94.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MTN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $176.00 to $166.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Vail Resorts from $222.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. StockNews.com upgraded Vail Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $216.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Vail Resorts in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $185.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $204.50.

Vail Resorts Price Performance

Shares of Vail Resorts stock opened at $155.73 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.11. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a twelve month low of $154.27 and a twelve month high of $235.81. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $173.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $176.91.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 9th. The company reported ($4.61) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.99) by $0.38. The company had revenue of $260.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $251.45 million. Vail Resorts had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 21.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($4.60) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 7.62 EPS for the current year.

Vail Resorts Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were issued a dividend of $2.22 per share. This represents a $8.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.70%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 26th. Vail Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 147.51%.

About Vail Resorts

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and regional ski areas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 41 destination mountain resorts and regional ski areas. This segment is also involved in the ancillary activities, including ski school, dining, and retail/rental operations, as well as real estate brokerage activities.

