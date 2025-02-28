Generali Investments Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych Increases Stock Holdings in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

Generali Investments Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych raised its stake in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Free Report) by 33.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Generali Investments Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych’s holdings in Exact Sciences were worth $1,349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Exact Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,604,000. JFG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Exact Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Skylands Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 2,850.0% in the fourth quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 11,800 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $663,000 after acquiring an additional 11,400 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 4,840 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 12,363.0% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 39,383 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,214,000 after acquiring an additional 39,067 shares during the period. 88.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EXAS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Exact Sciences in a report on Monday, January 13th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Exact Sciences from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Exact Sciences from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Exact Sciences from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Exact Sciences from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.94.

Exact Sciences stock opened at $47.82 on Friday. Exact Sciences Co. has a one year low of $40.62 and a one year high of $79.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 2.15. The business has a fifty day moving average of $54.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.79. The company has a market cap of $8.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.59 and a beta of 1.24.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The medical research company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.23. Exact Sciences had a negative return on equity of 5.29% and a negative net margin of 37.29%. The business had revenue of $713.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $701.45 million. As a group, analysts predict that Exact Sciences Co. will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX Breast Recurrence Score Test; Oncotype DX Breast DCIS Score Test; Oncotype DX Colon Recurrence Score Test; OncoExTra Test for tumor profiling for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, relapsed, or recurrent cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

