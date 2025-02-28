Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Has $15.47 Million Stock Holdings in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 86,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,792 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $15,471,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 146,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,976,000 after buying an additional 7,331 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 4.3% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 430,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,482,000 after acquiring an additional 17,825 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in Capital One Financial by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 46,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,234,000 after acquiring an additional 2,006 shares during the period. Catalina Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 8.1% in the third quarter. Catalina Capital Group LLC now owns 1,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the third quarter worth about $1,649,000. Institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Stock Up 0.1 %

COF stock opened at $197.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $75.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.47. Capital One Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $128.23 and a twelve month high of $210.67. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $192.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $172.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement

Capital One Financial ( NYSE:COF Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $3.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $10.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.22 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 9.46% and a return on equity of 9.45%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.81 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Co. will post 15.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is 20.71%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on COF shares. UBS Group upgraded Capital One Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $168.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Monday, January 13th. HSBC raised shares of Capital One Financial from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $176.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Capital One Financial from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Bank of America raised shares of Capital One Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $207.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on Capital One Financial from $229.00 to $257.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $202.27.

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

