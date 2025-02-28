Amalgamated Bank Sells 20 Shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Amalgamated Bank decreased its position in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 614 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 20 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in NVR were worth $5,022,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in NVR in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of NVR by 29.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 197 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,918,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of NVR by 1.2% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 875 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,585,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc increased its position in shares of NVR by 32.8% during the third quarter. abrdn plc now owns 757 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,414,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. lifted its holdings in NVR by 258.1% during the third quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 111 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,090,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.
Insider Transactions at NVR
In related news, Director Thomas D. Eckert sold 143 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7,515.60, for a total transaction of $1,074,730.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,891,380. This represents a 11.99 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.
NVR Stock Performance
NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The construction company reported $139.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $132.63 by $7.30. NVR had a return on equity of 39.67% and a net margin of 16.34%. On average, analysts expect that NVR, Inc. will post 505.2 earnings per share for the current year.
NVR announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, December 11th that authorizes the company to buyback $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to reacquire up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research analysts have issued reports on NVR shares. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded NVR from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of NVR from $9,245.00 to $8,570.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of NVR from $8,750.00 to $8,900.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of NVR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9,356.67.
Read Our Latest Analysis on NVR
About NVR
NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than NVR
- Want to Profit on the Downtrend? Downtrends, Explained.
- Volatility Is Back: 3 Stocks To Cushion the S&P 500’s Swings
- Russell 2000 Index, How Investors Use it For Profitable Trading
- 2 Catalysts That Could Push NVIDIA Stock Up 30% This Year
- Short Selling: How to Short a Stock
- Do GM Stock Buybacks Make the Stock Buyable For Investors?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for NVR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.