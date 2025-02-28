Amalgamated Bank Sells 20 Shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Amalgamated Bank decreased its position in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 614 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 20 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in NVR were worth $5,022,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in NVR in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of NVR by 29.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 197 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,918,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of NVR by 1.2% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 875 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,585,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc increased its position in shares of NVR by 32.8% during the third quarter. abrdn plc now owns 757 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,414,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. lifted its holdings in NVR by 258.1% during the third quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 111 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,090,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at NVR

In related news, Director Thomas D. Eckert sold 143 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7,515.60, for a total transaction of $1,074,730.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,891,380. This represents a 11.99 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

NVR Stock Performance

NYSE:NVR opened at $7,182.32 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7,868.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8,737.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 6.18 and a quick ratio of 3.69. NVR, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7,015.00 and a 1 year high of $9,964.77.

NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The construction company reported $139.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $132.63 by $7.30. NVR had a return on equity of 39.67% and a net margin of 16.34%. On average, analysts expect that NVR, Inc. will post 505.2 earnings per share for the current year.

NVR announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, December 11th that authorizes the company to buyback $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to reacquire up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on NVR shares. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded NVR from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of NVR from $9,245.00 to $8,570.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of NVR from $8,750.00 to $8,900.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of NVR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9,356.67.

About NVR

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

