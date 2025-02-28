American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Shares Purchased by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Free Report) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 151,928 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in American Homes 4 Rent were worth $5,685,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 359.1% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,010 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 77.2% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,393 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in American Homes 4 Rent in the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 3,136.2% in the 3rd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,521 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent during the 3rd quarter worth $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at American Homes 4 Rent

In related news, Director Douglas N. Benham bought 3,286 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $24.49 per share, with a total value of $80,474.14. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 41,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,027,257.54. This trade represents a 8.50 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Bryan Smith sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.80, for a total value of $1,512,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 125,580 shares in the company, valued at $4,746,924. This represents a 24.16 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AMH. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Scotiabank lowered shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on American Homes 4 Rent from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of American Homes 4 Rent from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $41.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.47.

American Homes 4 Rent Stock Performance

NYSE:AMH opened at $36.46 on Friday. American Homes 4 Rent has a fifty-two week low of $34.01 and a fifty-two week high of $41.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.76. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $35.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.75, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.78.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $436.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $442.02 million. American Homes 4 Rent had a return on equity of 5.33% and a net margin of 23.86%. Equities research analysts forecast that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

American Homes 4 Rent Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. This is a positive change from American Homes 4 Rent’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio is 111.11%.

About American Homes 4 Rent

American Homes 4 Rent operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing, and operating of single-family homes as rental properties. The company was founded by Bradley Wayne Hughes, Sr. on October 19, 2012 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

