Peloton Wealth Strategists Has $6.74 Million Stock Position in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDR)

Peloton Wealth Strategists grew its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDR – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 279,985 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,500 shares during the quarter. iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF comprises about 2.7% of Peloton Wealth Strategists’ portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Peloton Wealth Strategists’ holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF were worth $6,739,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Strategic Blueprint LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 18,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF by 41.4% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 4,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,419 shares during the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 24,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,000 after acquiring an additional 1,493 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust acquired a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, First United Bank & Trust acquired a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000.

Get iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF alerts:

iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IBDR opened at $24.18 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.13. iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF has a one year low of $23.61 and a one year high of $24.68.

iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF Company Profile

The iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF (IBDR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a Bloomberg index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds maturing between Dec 31, 2025 and Jan 1, 2027. IBDR was launched on Sep 13, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.