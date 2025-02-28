Amalgamated Bank Has $4.68 Million Stake in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Amalgamated Bank cut its stake in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,610 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 689 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $4,682,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Crews Bank & Trust bought a new stake in American Water Works during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in American Water Works by 155.6% during the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 299 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Water Works in the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 29.0% in the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of American Water Works during the third quarter valued at about $51,000. Institutional investors own 86.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AWK opened at $134.12 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $125.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $134.52. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $113.34 and a 1-year high of $150.68. The firm has a market cap of $26.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.72.

American Water Works ( NYSE:AWK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The utilities provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.09. American Water Works had a return on equity of 10.29% and a net margin of 22.44%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Analysts anticipate that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be given a $0.765 dividend. This represents a $3.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 7th. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.77%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AWK. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of American Water Works from $129.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on American Water Works from $147.00 to $128.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $151.00 to $155.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $140.57.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

